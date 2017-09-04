Event Calendar: Sept. 7-13

إشارات الفوركس للتداول الغش بالخيارات الثنائية By Christina Philippides, Deputy Lifestyle Editor

Thursday, Sept. 7

Come cheer on the Northeastern a cappella groups as they perform onstage for the first time this school year. The showcase features Treble on Huntington, Northeastern's first all-female a cappella group, the Nor'easters, The International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) finals winners, UniSons, an all-male a capella group, and more. All six of the a cappella groups on campus will be performing and showcasing their talents to those interested in joining an a cappella group before heading into auditions next weekend.
7 – 9 p.m.; Curry Indoor Quad; free

Friday, Sept. 8

Celebrate the multiculturalism and diversity found on Northeastern's campus by attending the annual Husky Global Fair. Similar to last year, there will be various on-campus student organizations that will be promoting everything from cultural diversity to what it means to be more ethnically inclusive. NU Barkada (BKD), the Latin American Student Organization (LASO) and the Chinese Student Association (CSA) are just a few that will be there. Enjoy live performances by student groups such as Northeastern Barkada, Kinematix, Northeastern University Dance Company, The Downbeats, and more. There will be complimentary food and drinks and free gifts to take home.
8 p.m.; Centennial Common; free

Saturday, Sept. 9

Novaturient (adj.) desiring or seeking powerful change in one's life, behavior or situation. A riveting show that explores our urge for change, "Novaturient" will be inspiration for those to take charge of the things they have always wanted to be different in their lives. This is NU Stage's first revue of the semester, which they have been working on throughout the summer.
8 – 10 p.m.; Fenway Center; free

Sunday, Sept. 10

Wind down and sing along with Mark Gilday Jr., an acoustic guitarist and singer based in New Hampshire while he performs at Afterhours. The folk-pop artist will be singing from his newly-released album "Nothing, Really," which consists of catchy acoustic jams, including "Tiger's Grin," "Ryan Gosling," "Three Friends" and more. He will be accompanied by a few other musicians.
7:30 p.m.; AfterHours; free

Monday, Sept. 11

It's never too late to add those finishing touches to your dorm. Thankfully, the Northeastern University Marketing Association (NUMA) is here to help. They will be selling 2-inch succulent plants in pots at the library quad for $3 each. The plants are not only pretty but low-maintenance, only needing to be watered once a week.
6 p.m.; Library Quad; $3

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Laugh the first-week-of-school stresses away. Join No Jokes Improv for their first performance this semester as they act, react, roast and cause general mayhem. All of their comedy skits are made up on the spot and are sure to have you laughing until you cry. Previous No Jokes Improv shows include "Mistakes Happen," "Decadence For You" and "Improvenade."
8 p.m.; AfterHours; free

Wednesday, Sept. 13

It isn't a party without dancing. Head down to the Greenway for a four-day dance celebration like no other, "Let's Dance Boston!" Featuring live music and an outdoor dance floor, party-goers can learn how to swing dance, mambo, disco, salsa and klezmer like a pro. Each day begins with a 45-minute dance lessons from instructors followed by one of Boston's biggest dance extravaganzas.
6 p.m.; Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway; free