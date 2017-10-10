Second water bubble forms in Willis Hall apartment

كيف تربح المال من الأسهم By Kaitlyn Budion, news staff

An apparent water leak in an apartment on the sixth floor of Willis Hall created a bubble on the bathroom ceiling, roughly 18 by 6 inches, which leaked dirt and debris into the unit's bathroom Monday and appears to be growing mold.

This is the second time this year that there has been an issue with ceilings in Willis Hall. In September, the ceiling partially collapsed in another apartment on the third floor of the building.

Colin McLean, a second-year computer science major and one of the four students who lives in the apartment, said the ceiling has been damaged since the beginning of the year, but only recently filled with water.

"We moved in and it was rusty and it looked similar, but it was not filled with water, just filled with air," he said.

McLean said when he and his suitemates shower, the condensation rises and causes the ceiling to drip down later. He also said the apartment has had other maintenance issues this semester.

"The sink has wouldn't turn off so it would always be dribbling, and the counter also came up and (Facilities workers) tried to fix that twice but they still haven't fixed it," McLean said.

He said they submitted a work request Monday morning, but he doesn't think Facilities workers have come by yet.

Northeastern spokesperson Matthew McDonald did not reply to a request for comment by press time.