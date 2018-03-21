Crime Log: Monday, March 5 — Sunday, March 18

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Compiled by Jill Sojourner, news staff

Monday, March 5

8:29 a.m.

An individual reported graffiti behind White Hall that appeared to be gang-related. A report was filed.

7:08 p.m.

The manager of Wollaston’s Market in the Marino Recreation Center reported an NU student shoplifting. NUPD responded and reported banning the student from both Wollaston’s Market locations and sending him on his way. A report was filed.

8:31 p.m.

The supervisor at the Renaissance Park Garage reported two men, who were unaffiliated with NU, engaging in sexual activity on the tenth floor. NUPD responded and reported placing one of the men under arrest for a warrant and sending the other on his way.

Wednesday, March 7

10:41 a.m.

An employee at ResNet in Speare Hall reported finding a wallet with multiple forms of identification inside with different names on all of them. A report was filed.

5:28 p.m.

An NU student reported leaving his phone in the men’s locker room in the Marino Recreation Center on March 6. A report was filed.

Thursday, March 8

12:58 a.m.

An NU faculty member reported finding a man, who was unaffiliated with NU, sleeping in a classroom in Hastings Hall. NUPD responded and reported placing the man under arrest for trespassing. A report was filed.

1:36 p.m.

An NU student reported being approached by a man in Central Square at an ATM with a check, asking her to withdraw $998 in cash in exchange for the check. The student reported giving the man $1,000. Upon trying to deposit the check later, the student found the check was fraudulent. A report was filed.

Friday, March 9

10:54 a.m.

An employee at Wollaston’s Market in the Marino Recreation Center reported a woman, who was unaffiliated with NU, shoplifting. NUPD responded and reported banning the woman from all NU property.

2:10 p.m.

An NU employee reported receiving emails from an MIT employee regarding a potential scam case that involved an NU graduate student’s personal information. A report was filed.

11:01 p.m.

Multiple individuals reported a man, who was unaffiliated with NU, lying down on the ground in the Columbus Garage Walkway. NUPD responded and placed him under arrest for a warrant.

Sunday, March 11

3:33 a.m.

The proctor at West Village F reported an NU student vomiting in the lobby. NUPD responded and reported referring the student to the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution for underage alcohol consumption.

Monday, March 12

11:22 a.m.

The manager of Wollaston’s Market in West Village B reported an NU student shoplifting. NUPD responded and reported banning the student from both Wollaston’s Market locations and sending him on his way. A report was filed.

1:32 p.m.

The manager of Wollaston’s Market in the Marino Recreation Center reported an NU student shoplifting. NUPD responded and reported banning the student from both Wollaston’s Market locations and sending her on her way. A report was filed.

4:49 p.m.

An NU student reported her cell phone charger was stolen from Snell Library. A report was filed.

Tuesday, March 13

1:47 a.m.

NUPD reported an underage intoxicated NU student in West Village A. NUPD further reported she was conscious and alert and sent her on her way. A report was filed.

Thursday, March 15

2:52 p.m.

A resident assistant, or RA, reported finding marijuana in a room in West Village G while conducting a health and safety check. NUPD responded and reported confiscating the marijuana. A report was filed.

5:54 p.m.

A confidential domestic violence case occurred in Burstein Hall. A report was filed.

Friday, March 16

4:16 p.m.

An individual reported alcohol was stolen from a storage closet in Columbus Place. A report was filed.

7:33 p.m.

An RA reported observing a covered smoke detector during a health and safety check in International Village. NUPD responded and reported removing a sock covering the smoke detector. A report was filed.

Saturday, March 17

1:19 a.m.

A residence director at West Village F reported several students attempting to carry out an extremely intoxicated NU student who was vomiting. NUPD responded and reported requesting Emergency Medical Services, or EMS, who transported the student to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. A report was filed.

1:27 a.m.

NUPD reported stopping an NU student on the Fenway. NUPD further reported confiscating a small amount of marijuana from the student. A report was filed.

1:29 a.m.

An RA reported the odor of marijuana coming from the third floor of Smith Hall. NUPD responded and reported confiscating a small amount of marijuana from a room. A report was filed.

4:21 p.m.

An RA reported finding a pocket knife in a room in Light Hall during a health and safety check. NUPD responded and reported confiscating the knife. A report was filed.

Sunday, March 18

12:51 a.m.

A confidential rape case occurred off campus.

1:28 a.m.

The proctor at Kennedy Hall reported a highly intoxicated NU student throwing chairs around the lobby. NUPD responded and reported the student refused all medical attention. A report was filed.

5:21 a.m.

An NU student reported her roommate, also an NU student, was extremely intoxicated and was vomiting. NUPD responded and reported requesting EMS, who transported the student to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. A report was filed.

1:28 p.m.

An NU student reported his credit card, Husky Card and ID were stolen. A report was filed.