If you’re looking at this page, then you’re probably interested in joining The News’ team. The News staff is made up of undergraduate students from a variety of majors, so if you’re not a journalism major, don’t worry. There’s no experience necessary—all we require is a positive attitude.

The best way to get started is with one of our entry-level positions. If you have any questions about the positions, you can email the managing editor at managing@huntnewsnu.com. The best way to get involved is to come to one of our weekly general meetings at 8 p.m. in 157 Holmes Hall.

News Correspondent If you’re interested in writing for The News, this is the position for you. You can pick up a story at our weekly general meeting in Campus, City, Sports or Arts & Entertainment. An editor will offer you guidance and work with you throughout the week to get the story done. Copy Editor

You’re a stickler for details, and so are we. Copy editors scour every article to make sure it’s factually and grammatically correct. A knowledge of Associated Press Style is helpful, but not necessary.

Photographer

Like taking pictures? Become a photographer for The News. Email our photo editor at photo@huntnewsnu.com.

Designer

Photos aren’t the only visuals in the paper. Designers make interesting, informative graphics and illustrations to accompany articles. Once the graphic is published, you’ll have something to put in your personal design portfolio.

Advertising Representative

Has anyone ever told you that you have the charisma of a salesperson? Then you should be working for us. Ad reps visit local businesses and talk to student groups to interest them in buying ad space in our paper and on our website. Email our business managers at business@huntnewsnu.com.

