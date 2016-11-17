News illustration by David London.
More from Huntington News
Students rally against Trump, call for sanctuary campus
Approximately 100 students gathered on Centennial Common Thursday night...
Op-Ed: SARC makes demands for a safer Northeastern
A few weeks ago, a student filed a lawsuit...
Williams, Murphy Take Control in Surprising 2-0 Start
Coming into opening night of the Northeastern men’s basketball...
