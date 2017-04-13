Column: Miniseries should stay mini

تداول الفوركس الظاهري

http://investingtips360.com/?klaystrofobiya=%D9%87%D9%84-%D8%AA%D9%86%D8%B5%D8%AD%D9%88%D9%86%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D8%B4%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%8A-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%87%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AC%D8%AD%D9%8A&5a4=08 هل تنصحوني اشتري في اسهم الراجحي I originally intended to praise the maturity and craftsmanship of two recent hit miniseries – HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” – both of which have dominated the cultural conversation for the past few weeks. I was going to sing the praises of their format, more akin to chapters of a lengthy novel than commercial television. I wanted to commend their respective studios for creating exceedingly satisfying works in the self-contained miniseries format, eliminating the notion of “seasons” and profitability, instead focusing on following stories to their logical conclusions. “Artistic integrity is still alive,” I would’ve written.

افضل موقع تداول اسهم دوليه Of course, you can’t fault a creative company too harshly for wanting to capitalize on the massive success of its product; television is especially notorious for its money-hungry ways. What’s shocking is the willingness of Liane Moriarty, author of the book upon which “Big Little Lies” is based, to drag out her deliciously trashy tale of devious California moms at the behest of the show’s producers. The seven episodes that as of now comprise the series are a perfect capsule, a fully-realized story capped by a masterful ending. Anything that takes place afterward, however well-acted or handled, would only weaken the impact of the current narrative.

http://www.osha-courses.com/?komandor=%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%87%D9%88-%D8%B3%D8%B9%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B0%D9%87%D8%A8-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%85 ماهو سعر الذهب اليوم There’s something earnest and irresistible about miniseries – they feed our desire to spend more time with characters we grow to love, without the long-term contract demanded by open-ended shows. Moreover, they provide artists a way of marrying the cinematic and the literary in a way most two-hour films cannot, mining the rich details of the written word to create an enhanced, more thorough visual experience.

http://francesdowell.com/school_library_author_visits/ المتاجرة بالذهب فى السوق الحقيقى للأستاذ طاهر المصرى What’s most seductive about miniseries, however – from 1967’s existential spy thriller “The Prisoner” to each installment of the “American Crime” and “Horror Story” anthologies – is the form’s inherent promise that you will move on – on to the next distinct series, which will bring with it a new cast and set of ideas that will, in turn, lead to the next change in scenery. The lack of commitment is liberating in its casualness and arresting in the way it reminds us that the next great story is right around the corner.

jobba hemifrån bebis I’ve made no attempt to hide my desire for American entertainment to strive for creative brilliance and start taking more chances. With the miniseries format, it may have found just the right balance between commerce and culture to keep diverse audiences attuned to the different tides of storytelling that could ebb and flow in such a system. Perhaps, if “13 Reasons Why” and the like go forward with their continuations, they won’t be disasters – they did, after all, manage to succeed at all in the first place. But let’s learn to respect brevity as a valid artistic virtue and let good things go once they conclude. If not, well I’ll still be interested in who gets cast in “2 Big 2 Little: Lies Reloaded.”

