Compiled by Stephanie Eisemann, news staff

Entry of the Week: Thursday, Sept. 24

12:11 p.m.

A Northeastern University (NU) student reported she left her diamond earrings (valued at $1,800) unattended on a table on the second floor of the Curry Student Center and returned to find them missing. A report was filed.

Monday, Sept. 21

10:17 a.m.

An NU student told the Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) that she had been out of town for five days. When she returned Monday morning, she found the door to her apartment at 315 Huntington Ave. was unlocked.The student did not notice any possessions missing, and a report was filed.

10:54 a.m.

An NU student reported that his mountain bike and a bag he stored underneath the seat were stolen from in front of Stetson West over the weekend, despite being cable-locked to the bike racks. A report was filed.

12:53 p.m.

An NU student notified NUPD that 20 minutes prior, a male subject had attempted to steal her purse on Parker Street near the Wentworth Institute of Technology parking lot. A report was filed.

1:23 p.m.

An employee of Wollastons Market in the Marino Center reported a shoplifter in his 30s. NUPD responded and stopped a man outside Loftman Hall fitting the description. The subject, who is unaffiliated with Northeastern, was checked for priors and warrants. He was arrested at 3:24 p.m. on a warrant from the East Boston District Court.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

4:34 p.m.

The Boston Police Department (BPD) reported a person was shot in front of Boston House of Pizza on Huntington Avenue. Suspects were seen running on Gainsborough Street in opposite directions. According to the BPD, the identity of the shooter is unclear. BPD and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were on the scene and transported the victim, who is not an NU student, to the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Room. BPD secured the scene, and the roadway was reopened at 5:50 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

11:56 a.m.

An NU staff member reported her unattended purse was stolen from the third floor of the Curry Student Center on Monday around 8:30 p.m. A report was filed.

2:08 p.m.

An NU student reported that his bicycle was stolen from the bike racks on the Snell Library Quad between 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A report was filed.

3:34 p.m.

An NUPD officer stopped three parties unaffiliated with the university near the war memorial on Forsyth Street. One subject fled the area toward Annunciation Road at 3:36 p.m. while officers were collecting the remaining subjects’ information. NUPD followed the subject into his residence on Annunciation Road, and his grandmother stated that the subject had run out the back door. NUPD recovered a firearm the subject had dropped in the rear of Ryder Hall. BPD was notified, and EMS was called at 4 p.m. for an officer who sustained a knee injury. The subject was taken into custody at 3:55 p.m. The officer was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

5:20 p.m.

A Residence Director (RD) reported two males attempting to steal a moped near the bike racks of West Village A. NUPD responded and reported that two juveniles fled the area on a red scooter. The subjects were seen on the sidewalk near Gainsborough Street and the New England Conservatory, but the area was checked with negative results. The owner arrived and claimed his property. A report was filed.

8:39 p.m.

An NU student reported that her wallet was stolen from the Curry Student Center Starbucks when left unattended. A report was filed.

Thursday, Sept. 24

1:20 a.m.

An NUPD officer reported an intoxicated 53-year-old male on the upper busway of Ruggles Station. EMS was requested for the man, who was unaffiliated with the university, and he was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

12:11 p.m.

1:47 p.m.

The manager of the Wollastons Market in the Marino Center notified NUPD that he was detaining a shoplifter, who was being cooperative. NUPD responded and banned the subject, who is unaffiliated with Northeastern, from the store before escorting him out of the building. A report was filed.

Friday, Sept. 25

2:01 a.m.

An individual reported that her friend, who is unaffiliated with the university, was extremely intoxicated. The subject was conscious and semi-alert. EMS responded to transport the female to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

10:00 a.m.

An NU student reported his Samsung Galaxy cell phone and Reebok wallet, which contained a debit card, were stolen from a locker in the Marino Center. A report was filed.

4:00 p.m.

An NU student reported his mountain bike was stolen from in front of the Marino Center on Friday. A report was filed.

6:34 p.m.

An NU student reported her wallet may have been stolen from her pocket while she was waiting in line for coffee at the Starbucks in Curry Student Center. A report was filed.

8:47 p.m.

NUPD officers stopped an underage subject, who is unaffiliated with the university, for possession of alcohol. Officers confiscated 14 bottles and two cans of beer, along with a black backpack, and sent the subject on his way. Officers transported the alcohol back to headquarters. A report was filed.

Saturday, Sept. 26

2:16 a.m.

NUPD identified an intoxicated female in the lobby of 204 Gainsborough St. Officers requested EMS for the student, who was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The RD on call was notified.

9:06 a.m.

An NU student reported her Genesis road bike was stolen from in front of 768 Columbus Ave. between Friday and Saturday, despite being secured with a U-lock. A report was filed.

11:51 p.m.

An NU student reported driving by Symphony Road and Hemenway Street and seeing two intoxicated males passed out on the corner. NUPD received multiple calls about one of the males, who was wearing a blue button-down shirt. Officers responded and reported the NU student was extremely intoxicated. EMS was notified and transported the male to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The RD on call was notified, and a fake ID was confiscated from the student.

Sunday, Sept. 27

12:13 a.m.

Numerous callers reported an intoxicated male on the stoop of 102 Gainsborough St. NUPD responded and spoke with the student, who was not conscious but was breathing. EMS was notified and arrived at 12:16 p.m. to transport the student to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

12:20 a.m.

An individual reported her friend, an NU student, was intoxicated and losing consciousness at 38 Cunard St. NUPD responded and reported that the student was conscious but unresponsive. EMS was notified and arrived at 12:42 a.m. to transport the student to Massachusetts General Hospital. The RD on call was notified.

1:19 a.m.

A Resident Assistant (RA) in the east tower of International Village reported a female lying in the hallway. The RA stated the female was responsive but not alert, and he believed she had been drinking. NUPD responded and spoke with the student, who was responsive but unaware of the place and time. NUPD requested EMS, which arrived at 1:50 a.m. and transported the student to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The RD on call was notified.

11:53 p.m.

The manager of the Wollastons Market in West Village B reported a male who had passed out on the floor was becoming aggressive.NUPD responded and placed the Northeastern student under arrest at 12:05 a.m. EMS transported the student to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He will be summonsed to court for two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of assault and battery and shoplifting. The RD on call was notified.

2:53 p.m.

The assistant director of the Social Justice Resource Center reported that a sign outside her office at 106 St. Stephen St. had been stolen. A report was filed.

8:10 p.m.

An NUPD officer was at the Marino Center attempting to recover a stolen laptop on a plain-clothes assignment when a juvenile subject attempting to sell the laptop made contact with the officer. The subject was placed under arrest at 8:57 p.m. for receiving stolen property. A report was filed.