Northeastern alumna launches boutique shop

By Eliana Tallarida, news staff

When Maggie Kopnisky attended Northeastern University, no classes prepared her to run her own retail business. Still, just two years after graduating from Northeastern, the 2013 alumna opened her own Lilly Pulitzer boutique, Pink Parkway, in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

“I would say when starting Pink Parkway, one of the biggest challenges is how to reach out for the help you need to gain all the information you need to begin,” Kopnisky said. “There was no class on ‘How to run a retail store,’ but I did take my learnings from my communications major on how to work with people to make sure everything is set up from a business side, and my business major to be more numbers based with inventory analysis and start-up costs.”

Kopnisky said that her inspiration for starting Pink Parkway in July 2015 came from her friend in South Carolina, who opened her own Lilly Pulitzer boutique. She also gained experience in entrepreneurship at Northeastern by contributing to UniVarsity Apparel, a small business that made parody school spirit shirts for Northeastern students.

Surrounded by professors pushing her to think outside the box, Kopnisky said she felt that the Northeastern community helped her grow as an entrepreneur and learn how to solve a problem rather than just memorize information.

“The people I met at Northeastern also played a huge impact in my communications,” Kopnisky said. “Connecting with successful individuals and learning from professor experiences was an encouraging way to grow.”

Pink Parkway is licensed by Lilly Pulitzer as a privately-owned boutique, so Kopnisky has the creative authority to design Pink Parkway however she wants, but also has a business advisor on the corporate side of Lilly Pulitzer who helps her stay true to the brand.

Many Northeastern students love the popular Lilly Pulitzer designs that Kopnisky sells in her store.

“I’ve been shopping at Lilly for many years now as my mom got me addicted,” said Emily Hochron, a freshman political science major. “I love the vibrant colors that scream happiness and summer. My favorite style is definitely their shift dresses. They’re so comfortable and versatile.”

Kopnisky said customers can expect the classic Lilly Pulitzer shift dresses and bold prints in this summer’s Lilly Pulitzer trends, but with more fringe and tassels giving the line a Bohemian feel. Shipments of Lilly Pulitzer’s summer line will begin to arrive at Pink Parkway in late April and new styles will be available throughout the summer.

Chrissy Barrows, a Northeastern alumna and current marketing director at MarketStreet Lynnfield, the outdoor shopping mall where the store is located, said she was honored to host Pink Parkway.

“The presence of locally-owned boutiques such as Pink Parkway is what truly sets us apart as the premiere shopping destination on the North Shore,” Barrows said. “Maggie’s endless dedication and the unique style and service that she provides to customers, is what allows us to succeed in offering a genuine one of a kind shopping experience.”

Kopnisky tries to move away from the old retail presence and establish her own unique personality in the retail world through mother-daughter events, photo contests and other activities. She said she tries to cater to what customers want and what they like or dislike.

“Anyone can go to a corporate store or buy something online but I try to get to know my customers and ask where they are going on vacation,” Kopnisky said. “It is always a scary thing to fear failure when starting a business and I felt that my background from Northeastern gave me the confidence to take the leap of faith. It truly has been a dream come true and I am so exciting to continue to work hard to see Pink Parkway grow.”