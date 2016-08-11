Compiled by Stephanie Eisemann, news staff

Crime of the Week: Friday, Aug. 5

12:01 p.m.

A Northeastern University (NU) alumnus called to report observing four juvenile males attempting to steal a bike from Huntington Avenue. Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) observed three subjects on bikes on Gainsborough Street near the Egan Access Road. NUPD spoke with the subjects and contacted the alumnus, who positively identified them as three of the four males he had seen stealing the bicycle. NUPD reported one party had bolt cutters and one had a BB gun. The parents of all parties were contacted and met with NUPD. The males were banned from all NU property and a report was filed.

Monday, Aug. 1

6:21 a.m.

NUPD reported a window on the second floor of the Cabot Center was broken. A work order was submitted for cleanup and replacement, and a report was filed.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

9:53 a.m.

NUPD reported graffiti along the length of the side wall of a warehouse on Marbury Terrace. A report was filed.

4:34 p.m.

An NU staff member reported witnessing a man and woman enter the women’s bathroom in the basement of International Village. The staff member believed the subjects may have been using drugs. NUPD responded and stopped the subjects, who both were unaffiliated with NU but had positive criminal histories. The subjects were given trespassing warnings and sent on their ways.

4:52 p.m.

A confidential case regarding “open and gross behavior” in a residence hall occurred.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

12:32 p.m.

NUPD reported a man, unaffiliated with NU, in the back of the Marino Center. The individual was sleeping on the ground and had a visible syringe in his pocket. NUPD found the man to have a positive criminal history and three positive warrants for assault and battery, possession of class A, B, C and E substances, receiving stolen property and threatening to commit a crime. The subject was placed under arrest and a report was filed.

Saturday, Aug. 6

1:13 a.m.

NUPD reported speaking with two parties behind the pumphouse on The Fenway. Both individuals were unaffiliated with NU and had uncapped needles. Though they appeared to be using drugs, NUPD was unable to find any evidence in the area. Both were given a warning and sent on their way. The needles were brought to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for disposal.

Sunday, Aug. 7

1:48 a.m.

NUPD reported an intoxicated man in the West Village area and requested Emergency Medical Services, which arrived and declined to transport the man. The subject, unaffiliated with NU, agreed to have a friend pick him up and was sent on his way.