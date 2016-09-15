Compiled by Rowan Walrath & Sophie Cannon, News staff

Thursday, Sept. 15

Light-up swings, larger-than-life jenga, live music and dancing: Thursday kicks off an early weekend at the Lawn on D in the Seaport District. Crowds of people buzzing with energy, beer in hand play lawn games and sway to the music as they shrug off the stress of the work week. Friday will see the Boston Herald broadcasting live from the Lawn until 4 p.m., and at 6 p.m., Harpoon Flannel Friday starts up, offering patrons the chance to try the newest from Harpoon Brewery. Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. is Music Saturday, and Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. is Sunday Funday after a Jazz Brunch. Admission is free. 420 D Street, Seaport District; 3 – 10 p.m.; free

Friday, Sept. 16

Have some much-needed relaxation after a long week with a sunset yoga session overlooking the Boston Harbor. The Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) is hosting a bring-your-own-mat event as part of its ICA After 5 program, a new series of dynamic Friday evening events hosted at the museum. All skill levels are welcome for this class, created by PopUpAsana, which aims to bring yoga out of the studio and into the community through partnerships with local businesses. With gorgeous views of the city and the sea, there is no better way to unwind on a Friday evening and prepare for the weekend to come. 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Seaport District; 5 – 8 p.m.; $10 with a student ID

Saturday, Sept. 17

The radio station Mix 104.1 is off the air and live at MixFest 2016 with a star-studded line-up. Pop artists OneRepublic, Ingrid Michaelson and Shaggy are set to appear, alongside the still-to-be-announced winner of the “15 Seconds of Fame” local artist contest. Although the first artist is expected to take the stage at 1:45 p.m., festival-goers are encouraged to arrive when the gates open at 11 a.m., as space quickly fills up and the gates will be closed once the field is at capacity. Come for a full, free day of live music, dancing and socializing with the Boston concert scene. DCR Hatch Memorial Shell, 47 David G Mugar Way; 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; free

Sunday, Sept. 18

Eat your way through Boston’s best food at the 7th Annual Boston Local Food Festival. The Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts will transform the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway into the largest local and sustainable food hub in the U.S., aiming to see zero waste by the end of the day. Lining the streets will be over 150 food vendors, including farmers, local restaurants, food trucks, fisher folks and health organizations. There will also be a family zone, live chef demonstrations and, of course, happy, hungry people. Download the FreeDoneGood app to have access to the festival map and vendor list. Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway, 185 Kneeland Street; 11 a.m. – 5 p.m; free

Monday, Sept. 19

Explore 100 years of posters at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design Bakalar and Paine Galleries. “A Century of Style: Masterworks of Poster Design” includes posters from the international poster scene in the 1890s; through the development of Art Nouveau, Machine Age and Art Deco; to the contemporary poster. The exhibit includes works by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Herbert Matter, Ludwig Hohlwein and A.M. Cassandre. The posters, hailing from over a dozen countries, have been selected by Robert Bachelder from his own collection. Free refreshments and light snacks will be available. 621 Huntington Ave, MassArt Bakalar and Paine Galleries; 6:30 – 8 p.m.; free

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Wind down from a full day of work or classes with an energy-filled workout that feels like a party. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is holding its largest free outdoor Zumba class on the Kresge Lawn. The popular Latin dance-inspired fitness program doesn’t require any prior experience, but it does require a willingness to have fun and bust some serious moves. People of all ages from throughout the Boston-Cambridge area are invited to join in on the calorie-burning fun. In the event of rain, signs will direct dancers indoors, so no excuses. Kresge Lawn, 48 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge; 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.; free

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Witness the creation of the next big thing at Minute to Pitch It. MassChallenge, an organization whose mission is to catalyze a startup renaissance, will be pitting finalists from its startup competition against each other. Each team will only have one minute to sell their idea to a crowd of hundreds of innovation enthusiasts, who will then vote to decide the winner. There are 128 fledgling businesses competing – but only one will be the MassChallenge Pitch Champion. Game on. Follow the event on social media with the hashtag #Min2Pitch. 23 Drydock Avenue, 6th Floor; 6 – 9 p.m.; free

