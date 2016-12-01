Compiled by Stephanie Eisemann, news staff

Crime of the Week: Sunday, Nov. 27

10:04 a.m.

A dispatcher for Massachusetts General Hospital called to report security had stopped a man for trespassing and impersonating a doctor. The man had been identified as a Northeastern University (NU) staff member and was placed under arrest for trespassing. A report was filed.

Monday, Nov. 21

10:07 a.m.

An NU staff member reported four high-school-aged males smoking marijuana on the first floor of the Curry Student Center. The Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) responded and reported the odor of the substance but found nobody in the area.

11:52 a.m.

An NU student reported she had lost her Husky ID and unauthorized charges had been made to the card. A report was filed.

1:02 p.m.

The residence director (RD) of Stetson West reported a Title IX-related incident. NUPD responded and reported that an NU student said he was being harassed by his ex-girlfriend, another NU student. A report was filed.

2:36 p.m.

NUPD reported a fake ID belonging to an NU student was turned into the lost and found. A report was filed.

4:08 p.m.

A Vanguard staff member reported an employee who had been fired earlier in the day was behaving in an aggressive manner and had attempted to vandalize Renaissance Park Garage. A report was filed.

8:06 p.m.

A resident advisor (RA) called to report the odor of marijuana near a residence in Speare Hall. NUPD responded and reported confiscating less than an ounce of the substance from an NU student. A report was filed.

8:14 p.m.

While conducting a follow-up in White Hall, NUPD confiscated drug paraphernalia from an NU student. A report was filed.

8:21 p.m.

A woman unaffiliated with NU called to report she had struck a parked vehicle in Renaissance Park Garage. A report was filed.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

2:25 p.m.

An NU student called to report his laptop, book bag and money were removed from his residence in 97 St. Stephen St. A report was filed.

2:25 p.m.

An employee of the West Village Wollaston’s Market called to report a high-school-aged male, unaffiliated with NU, had been caught shoplifting cookies and the manager was detaining him at the time of report. NUPD responded and spoke with him. Wollaston’s did not want to press charges or have the subject banned, and he was sent on his way.

8:13 p.m.

NUPD reported being approached by a Berklee student who was scammed out of approximately $500 by two unknown parties. The victim explained he had encountered the two suspects on Symphony Road and then was taken to the Bank of America ATM at 251 Massachusetts Ave. The parties left the area on a bus towards Columbus Avenue. Boston Police Department (BPD) also responded for a report. A report was filed.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

12:08 a.m.

A subject unaffiliated with NU called to report a group was being noisy and smoking behind 153 Hemenway St. NUPD responded and located three subjects on the fire escape who were sent on their way and told to stay off the structure.

9:54 a.m.

An NU staff member called to report the smell of gas in the basement of Egan Hall. Facilities was notified and NUPD responded and reported the natural gas reader did not get a reading but the smell was coming from a pump. NUPD evacuated everyone from the room. The Office of Environmental Health and Safety was notified and the pump was removed from the area. Environmental Health and Safety assumed control of the situation.

4:32 p.m.

An NU student reported $750 was fraudulently removed from her bank account. A report was filed.

Saturday, Nov. 26

3:08 a.m.

NUPD reported checking on two parties sitting on the tracks by the NU Green Line stop on Huntington Avenue. NUPD reported the subjects were taking pictures for a class project and were advised not to sit on the tracks. They were sent on their way.

9:47 p.m.

An NU student reported he was approached by an unknown man on Brookline Avenue who gave him a check in exchange for cash. He later discovered the check did not clear. A report was filed.

Sunday, Nov. 27

5:32 p.m.

An NU student called to report her bicycle was stolen from the bike racks in front of Melvin Hall between Nov. 23 and the day of report. A report was filed.