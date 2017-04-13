CRIME LOG: APRIL 3 – 9

forex kontor stockholm öppettider http://sejrup-it.dk/?centosar=%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%87%D9%85-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%B1&0dc=0d اسهم اعمار Compiled by Jill Sojourner, news staff

Monday, Apr. 3

ufx com pl 2:41 p.m.

استعلام عن اسهم بنك البلاد A residence director (RD) reported that a Northeastern University (NU) student wanted to report a possible break-in. The Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) responded and reported that the student found a set of car keys that did not belong to her and that it was unknown whether the keys belonged to the student’s roommate. NUPD officers were unable to find any damage to the door or within the room and reported nothing was taken from the room. A report was filed.

السوق الاسهم السعودي تداول مباشر 5:57 p.m.

http://providencecarey.com/?finse=forex-%C3%B6ppettider-allum&ce9=6e forex öppettider allum An NU student reported a group of high school-aged individuals rolling joints, smoking marijuana and being loud in the Curry Student Center. NUPD responded and reported speaking to one of the individuals, who was unaffiliated with NU. NUPD further reported that the individual was extremely uncooperative. A report was filed.

tips på jobba hemifrån 6:32 p.m.

افضل موقع للبورصة A confidential rape case occurred on campus.

Tuesday, Apr. 4

forex handel tips 11:40 a.m.

متي ابيع الذهب ومتي اشتري An NU student reported his unattended textbook was stolen from the Ruggles Architecture Studio. A report was filed.

giełda akcji 12:33 p.m.

An NU student reported suspicious activity. NUPD responded and reported that the student stated there was a group, called Eastern Workers Service Association, who claimed to help low-income families in Boston. The student said that the group encourages outside involvement and that they cater to people’s strengths so that everyone can get involved. Following the interaction, the student started to investigate the group online and discovered they were affiliated with the National Labor Federation, which the group had not disclosed to the student. The student further reported that online, it showed that other branches of the group had been suspected of trying to overthrow the government, and that it could be a front for a radical communist movement. A report was filed.

4:17 p.m.

An NU student reported his laptop was stolen from Panera Bread on Huntington Avenue the previous day at approximately 3 p.m. A report was filed.

5:35 p.m.

A confidential domestic violence case occurred on campus.

5:53 p.m.

An NU student reported her laptop charger was stolen from Snell Library. A report was filed.

Thursday, Apr. 6

4:38 p.m.

A Snell Library staff member reported that an individual, unaffiliated with NU, was on the fourth floor of Snell Library. NUPD responded and reported speaking to the individual who was then issued a trespass warning and escorted from the building as a result of an incident that took place several days before. A report was filed.

5:50 p.m.

An NU student called operations to report his bike was stolen from the bike racks behind Speare Hall. A report was filed.

10:24 p.m.

An NU student reported being approached by a well-dressed man while at the Bank of America ATM at 130 Dartmouth St., who requested that the student deposit a check on his behalf. NUPD responded and reported that the student deposited the check, in the amount of $940, into the man’s account before realizing it was a scam. A report was filed.

Friday, April 7

1:23 a.m.

An anonymous individual called operations to report loud music coming from an apartment located at 707 Huntington Ave. NUPD responded and reported speaking to the resident of the apartment, an NU student. NUPD further reported confiscating a bottle of alcohol from the student, who was under 21. A report was filed.

2:15 a.m.

NUPD officers reported checking on a man who was pulled over on the side of the road in his vehicle. Officers further reported that while speaking to the man, they noticed an open bottle of tequila in the back seat, but determined that the man was not under the influence. The bottle was confiscated, and the man was sent on his way. A report was filed.

2:35 a.m.

An NU student reported that another student was highly intoxicated and in need of medical attention. The Boston Police Department (BPD) and Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were notified. NUPD responded and reported EMS transported the student to the hospital.

11:56 a.m.

An NUPD officer reported that while driving his personal vehicle, an NU student punched the officer’s side view mirror off while the officer was stopped at the crosswalk in front of the Columbus Parking Garage. A report was filed.

5:33 p.m.

An NU student reported being notified that someone tried to file a tax return and open a new social security account in her name. A report was filed.

7:48 p.m.

An NUPD officer reported stopping four men on Hemenway Street, three of whom were NU students. The report did not list a reason. The officer further reported confiscating marijuana and other drug paraphernalia from the individuals. A report was filed.

Saturday, Apr. 8

1:26 a.m.

A resident assistant (RA) called operations to report loud music coming from a room in Light Hall. The RA further reported that she unsuccessfully tried making contact with the residents of the room. NUPD responded and reported music playing, but no answer at the door. NUPD further reported that the RA unlocked the room and NUPD officers made contact with the resident, an NU student. The student was sleeping and stated that he was a heavy sleeper. He was advised to turn the music down. NUPD further confiscated a fake ID. A report was filed.

2:07 a.m.

NUPD officers reported speaking to two individuals in a vehicle in the Carter School Parking Lot, who were unaffiliated with NU. One of the individuals was found to have a criminal history. NUPD officers further reported confiscating marijuana and sending the individuals on their way. A report was filed.

12:35 p.m.

An NU student reported his laptop was stolen from the YMCA on Huntington Avenue. A report was filed.

6:43 p.m.

An NUPD officer reported receiving information that there was a female student passed out in the lobby restroom of Matthews Arena. NUPD responded along with Boston EMS. NUPD reported that the student was conscious, refused medical treatment and signed a medical waiver. The student was then ejected from the building. A report was filed.

7:10 p.m.

NUPD officers reported an intoxicated female student in the lobby of the Matthews Arena. NUPD officers further reported that the student vomited on herself. Boston EMS transported the student to the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital. The RD was notified. A report was filed.

7:36 p.m.

An NUPD officer reported escorting an NU student from the Matthews Arena for being intoxicated. The officer further reported the student was conscious and alert, signed a medical waiver, and was escorted to her residence. A report was filed.

7:40 p.m.

NUPD reported an intoxicated student in the lobby of the Matthews Arena. NUPD further reported the student refused medical attention, signed a medical waiver, and was ejected from the building.

8:00 p.m.

NUPD requested EMS to the front parking lot of the Matthews Arena for an intoxicated student. EMS responded and cleared the student, who signed a medical waiver. NUPD reported escorting the student to her residence. A report was filed.

8:30 p.m.

NUPD was notified that there was a man vomiting in the men’s restroom of the Matthews Arena. NUPD responded and reported speaking with the man, unaffiliated with NU, who reported consuming a few shots earlier that evening. He signed a medical waiver and was escorted out of the building. A report was filed.

9:11 p.m.

NUPD was notified that there was a male student who had vomited on himself in the men’s restroom in the lobby of the Matthews Arena. NUPD responded and spoke with the student, who reported he consumed three shots of vodka. The student signed a waiver and was escorted out of the building. A report was filed.

11:11 p.m.

An RA called operations to report that while responding to a noise complaint, she observed marijuana, alcohol and cigarettes in plain sight in a Kennedy Hall room. NUPD responded and reported there was no marijuana present and one empty beer can. A report was filed.

Sunday, Apr. 9

1:14 a.m.

An RA called operations to report a female student lying on the ground and vomiting in the women’s restroom on the first floor of Kennedy Hall. NUPD responded and reported the student was conscious and alert and did not require medical attention. A report was filed.

2:26 p.m.

An NU student called operations to report the back wheel of his bicycle was stolen. A report was filed.