Event Calendar: April 13 – 19

By Sophie Cannon, deputy A&E editor

xforce forex factory It’s never too late in the semester to get involved in the Boston community. Come to the Volunteer Expo in the Prudential Center to find out about organizations that need your help. More than 60 nonprofit groups will be tabling and looking to fill volunteer positions open for the summer. Even if you cannot sign up for a full-time position, come to learn about the many important nonprofits in the Boston area. The organizations range from environmental agencies like Earthwatch to medical groups like the National Kidney Foundation of New England. Giving back to the community has never been easier, or more fun, as shops at the Prudential Center stay open until 9 p.m. 5 – 7 p.m.; 800 Boylston St., Boston; free.

http://www.homelesshounds.org.uk/?mikstyra=%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%87%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA&317=7f اسهم الامارات Winter is officially over and it is finally warm enough to pop a wheelie in the quad and bike around the city. Join fellow Bostonian bike-lovers and meet up in the Common to celebrate all things bicycle and also do the planet a solid. “Boston Bike Party: Re-Cycles” is an eco-friendly event, inviting anyone with two wheels or more to come to the Common in costume (or not) and bring cardboard and cans to recycle. The bike route is TBD but the fun is guaranteed, as attendees will be biking as well as transforming their recyclables into artwork and bike-related crafts. After the bike ride, reward yourself with an after party hosted by Flat Top Johnny’s and enjoy food and old-fashion pinball. 7 – 11:30 p.m.; Boston Common; free.

اخبار الاسهم العالمية اليوم It’s never too early in the day for a movie night, at least not according to the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA). “MFA Film: Fire at Sea” is a documentary screening like no other. The film, released in 2016, centers around the migration crisis in Europe; still a timely topic a year later. The movie follows two Lampedusa natives from an Italian Island and their relationship to the migrant crisis in their own backyard. The critically-acclaimed film was Italy’s submission to the Oscars for Best Foreign Film this year and has won a Golden Bear award at the Berlin International Film Festival and the praises of legendary actress and movie star Meryl Streep. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 465 Huntington Ave., Boston; $9 – $11.

A holiday in the City of Boston, Marathon Monday is undoubtedly an evening worthy of celebration. End the festivity-filled day right with the Janji Post-Marathon Party. Join the sporting goods store Janji, located in the heart of Newbury Street, in celebrating the end of another Boston Marathon. Whether you ran, cheered or watched on TV from home, all are welcome. Attendees are invited to enjoy free beer (21+) and snacks, and are also invited to dance to the live-mixed music of the DJ Sir Frederick. There truly is no better place to celebrate one of the best runs in Boston than at one of the best running stores in the city, especially since the shop is only a few blocks from the finish line. 6 – 9 p.m.; 328 Newbury St., Boston; free.

With the sun shining outside, does anyone miss the snow yet? The Northeastern University Huskiers and Outing Club does, and, to help them get through the snowless season, they are hosting a screening of the film “An American Ascent.” The movie follows the first ever group of African-American climbers in their journey to the top of the world, Denali. The mountain, located in Denali National Park in Alaska, is the highest point in North America. After the film, attendees are encouraged to stay and participate in a Q&A with members of the National Outdoor Leadership School and find out more about their wilderness programs. It is sure to be a fun and informative experience. 6 – 9 p.m.; 305 Shillman Hall; free.

Take me out to the ball game, take me out to the crowd…at Fenway Park this Wednesday to support the Huskies. The 2017 Beanpot did not end on the ice of Matthews Arena this winter and the Northeastern baseball team is ready to take home a third-place win. Start off the night by watching our very own Huskies take on University of Massachusetts Boston at 3 p.m. After the end of that game, don’t move from your seat because 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one, Boston College will play Harvard University for the first-place title. All ticket proceeds go to the Pete Frates #3 Fund, supporting ALS research and treatment. 3 – 9:30 p.m.; Fenway Park, 4 Yawkey Way, Boston; $10.